What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

From the moon to the Big Apple, Drew Barrymore has landed safely here on Earth and is counting on you to detect the extraterrestrial changes in these images. Buckle up, and see if you can scope out the minor switch-ups ... do it for Drew!

Rather than taking a spaceship or Citi bike, Drew got around by foot in New York City earlier this week and was rockin' some winter attire. The minor changes in the two shots may be a pain in the neck to find ...

Blast off!