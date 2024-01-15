Harrison Ford Chokes Up In Speech For Critics Choice Career Achievement

Play video content The CW

Harrison Ford is feeling grateful, lucky and more than a little emotional about his storied career, but he's still able to poke fun at himself as he accepts an award for his entire catalog of work ... from "Star Wars" to "Indiana Jones."

The Hollywood icon choked up a bit while onstage Sunday night at the Critics Choice Award, where "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" director James Mangold presented Harrison with the Career Achievement Award.

He thanked all the directors, writers, and filmmakers he's worked with over the years ... and also had a special shoutout for his wife Calista Flockhart.

The 81-year-old legend got a good laugh out of the crowd as he gave Calista props for supporting him ... adding, "I need a lot of support."

HF also expressed he was happy to see Hollywood giving opportunities to talented people who wouldn't have gotten them back in the 60s when he was starting out in acting.

Pretty solid vote in favor of DEI on Harrison's part.

Harrison added he was enormously lucky for his career ... having his final outing as Indy Jones last year.