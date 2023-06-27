Harrison Ford Dressed to Impress for Last 'Indiana Jones' Premiere

Harrison Ford is cracking his whip one last time as the iconic Indiana Jones -- and to ring in the big moment at the film's premiere ... the dude lost his digging gear and put on a suit.

The actor was on hand Monday in London, for the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" showing off his best smile ... though some of his attempts looked like half-scowls.

In any case, it was a big deal for the movie biz. You see, this is gonna be Harrison's final outing as the famed archeologist ... and yes, he's still kicking ass at the ripe age of 80.

As you know, Harrison might be done playing Indy -- but he's far from retiring ... which he just made clear this past weekend. He was asked if he'd be hanging it up soon -- but he scoffed at the idea of that, saying that working made him feel useful.

At the London premier of ‘#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny,’ actor Harrison Ford spoke in support of the ongoing writers' strike and said he would walk out if contract talks between Hollywood's actors union and major studios break down this week pic.twitter.com/kYS23ED8Ix — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2023 @Reuters

BTW, speaking of acting ... Harrison actually made a little news on the red carpet. He said that if contract negotiations fall through this week between SAG-AFTRA and the studios, he too would be prepared to strike in solidarity with his union. Talk about a stand-up guy!

Anyway, as far as the actual movie goes ... it's getting mostly positive reviews and a lot of people are saying it's a fitting sendoff for an iconic character. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his goddaughter in the flick, is said to potentially be getting set up as his replacement.

Time will tell, we suppose. All we know is that it's been a long journey for Harrison in this cinematic universe -- remember, he started playing Indiana Jones way back in 1981 ... so it's kinda crazy to see this thing come full circle all these years later.

Play video content TMZ.com