Steve Wynn Relists Beverly Hills Home for $75 Million, Major Price Drop

Steve Wynn's taking another shot at unloading his massive Beverly Hills estate -- and in this economy ... he's had to slash the price by quite a bit compared to 3 years ago.

The casino mogul has put his mega-mansion back on the market after first listing in 2021 for a whopping $125 million. Now, he's willing to accept much less -- listing the pad for a cool $75 mil ... marking a huge $50 million discount.

Mind you, the dip here was gradual ... SW and co. first dropped the price 6 months after first throwing up, asking for $115M, the dropped it further in March 2022 at $100 mil ... and finally, cut it down some more in January 2023, asking for just $85 mil. Now, it's just this.

It goes without saying ... the housing market just isn't as hot as it was during the pandemic -- and this figure seems to reflect that. With that said, that dough will fetch you a palace.

The property features a humongous main house that has 11 bedrooms, 16 baths and over 27,000 square feet of living space that sits atop 3 acres total. Like we said ... it's big!!!

Of course, it's got all the bells and whistles of luxury too ... including a wine cellar, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen, a championship tennis court with a pavilion, a massage room, a full gym, a state-of-the-art screening room -- just to list a few perks.

If you've got an extra $75 mil lying around, you can live like a king ... or a real estate tycoon, more like.