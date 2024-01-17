This $32.97 Plug-and-Play Gadget Turns Your TV Into a Museum Exhibit

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Whether you spend your time viewing selections from the criterion collection or reality TV, your screen looks the same when it's turned off. That's a lot of wall real estate to dedicate to a big black box.

Dreamscreens is an easy-to-use gadget that transforms your smart TV or picture frame into a slideshow of well-known paintings, and it costs a lot less than normal to create your very own digital art gallery. Instead of $49, you can get one for just $32.97 through January 21!

Turning your TV into an art gallery is as easy as plugging in a flash drive. In fact, Dreamscreens looks like two regular USB drives, but each one contains standard and widescreen images of iconic paintings like The Last Supper, The Creation of Adam, and The Starry Night. There are over 500 incredible artworks, so you're bound to find your favorite piece or discover something new!

4K resolution means you'll even have the chance to enjoy these paintings in stunning color and clarity like you had a print on your wall. Just check that your TV supports NFT viewing.

Turn your plain TV into an at-home gallery!

Until January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get Dreamscreens on sale for just $32.97. No coupon needed!