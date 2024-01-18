Jane Seymour Is Having The Most Passionate Sex Of Her Life at 72

It's Better Than Ever Now!!!

Jane Seymour is bangin' away at 72 ... having the best sex of her life with her BF, John Zambetti -- and blasting assumptions that getting laid ends after a certain age.

The former Bond Girl says things between the sheets are more passionate than she can ever remember ... cause it's built on trust, love, and experience now, unlike having sex first and getting to know one someone after, the way younger generations do it, according to her.

In a sex-positive essay for Cosmopolitan, Jane says doing the deed doesn't need to end at 60 ... cause at the end of the day, "everyone's looking for something that puts blood into a certain area."

Jane understands her body now and can sexually connect with her 73-year-old partner over their joy, sadness, mutual passion, and desire.

She jokes a massive bonus to getting it on later in life means you can't get pregnant -- an incentive that's clearly keeping her busy in the bedroom.

Ultimately, Jane says it took being single after all 4 of her failed marriages to learn she doesn't have to "disappear for sex and romance to click."