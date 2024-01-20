Justin Timberlake Performs New Music in Memphis, Fans Go Crazy

New Music On The Way

Justin Timberlake hit the stage in his hometown of Memphis Friday night to showcase his new song "Selfish" -- and the packed crowd went wild as videos of the concert surfaced on social media.

The Tennessee-born actor/musician performed for 90 minutes in front of over 1,800 fans at the Orpheum Theater in great anticipation of the release of his upcoming sixth record called "Everything I Thought It Was."

As we reported, Justin filed docs to trademark the album name, signaling fresh music was on the horizon.

As for the performance ... check out the footage of Justin dancing out onstage to the band playing his music. After taking a swig from his water bottle, Justin starts grooving to the sounds with the audience members who are shooting cell phone videos of him.

At one point, Justin turns to a fan who appears to be having some phone trouble and helps him out with his glitch. In another clip, Justin sings the song everyone's been waiting for -- "Selfish" -- while his face is dripping with sweat.

Justin ended the show by thanking the Tennessee crowd and waving goodbye before walking offstage. At the end of the concert, Justin's camp posted a trailer for his sixth album, which was narrated by actor Benicio Del Toro.

Just a little background ... speculation had run rampant recently that Justin was about to drop some fresh tuneage before he announced last week the Orpheum concert, which he dubbed, “One Night Only."

