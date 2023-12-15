Justin Timberlake Addresses Britney Spears Book Drama at Vegas Show

Play video content TikTok / @Chyna

Justin Timberlake seemed to address the controversy around him in Britney Spears' recent memoir during his Sin City performance -- using just two words to make his cryptic point.

As you know, JT hit the stage to perform in a theater at the grand opening of the posh Fontainebleau Las Vegas Wednesday night -- but, as he teed up his hit, "Cry Me A River," he suddenly made his very brief comment.

Check out this new footage ... Before launching into the song, JT turned to the packed crowd and said, "No disrespect," apparently referring to Britney, who slammed the track for its link to their shattered relationship in her book, "The Woman In Me," published in October.

JT created the tune after his 2002 breakup with Brit, alluding to infidelity in the lyrics and, in an accompanying video, he shared the spotlight with a woman who looks a bit like Brit.

In her memoir, Brit revealed several of the secrets they kept as a couple for years, shocking the world with her claim that Justin got her pregnant and they agreed to get an abortion.

Brit wrote that they didn't want the news to leak to the media, so they opted for an at-home abortion -- which BS described as an excruciatingly painful procedure.

She also said infidelity was a 2-way street in their relationship.