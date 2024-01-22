Buffalo Official Denies Chiefs Player's Claims, Says No One Shut Off Hot Water

Buffalo is refuting claims that it shut off the Chiefs' hot water following their playoff game Sunday night ... a rep for the city tells TMZ Sports the allegations are "false."

Chiefs offensive lineman Donovan Smith went public with the accusation on his X page just after Kansas City upset the Bills, 27-24, at Highmark Stadium ... writing, "Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off…"

However, a spokesperson for Eerie County -- which owns Highmark Stadium -- said in a statement Monday morning that the team and its officials did no such thing.

"This is false," Eerie County Press Secretary Peter Anderson said. "There is no way to turn hot water off on one side or the other. There are two huge hot water tanks which feed both home and away locker rooms."

Anderson said if the Chiefs did experience any issues, it was likely due to high demand following the frigid game.

"It is no different than in your home;" Anderson added, "when the water runs continuously, it will struggle to keep up with demand. Everything for hot water in the locker rooms was upgraded in recent renovations."

Of course, the alleged shower problems weren't the only thing K.C. players had a gripe with following the big victory ... they also didn't love that they were pelted by snowballs from angry fans as well.