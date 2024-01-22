Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Monster Waves Hit Marshall Islands Army Base, Captured on Camera

HUGE FREAK WAVES HITS MARSHALL ISLANDS ARMY BASE!!

1/22/2024 8:30 AM PT
FACING THE FLOOD
The moment a monster wave hit an Army base in the Marshall Islands has been captured on camera ... playing out like a scene from a horror movie.

Check it out -- a 3-to-4-ft wave breaks down doors and crashes inside the Army's dining hall in Roi-Namur Saturday, an island at the northern end of Kwajalein Atoll ... knocking people off their feet and sweeping them away.

Some hold onto whatever they can find ... others climb on top of withholding furniture as the powerful stream of water continues surging in.

Then the power goes out ... plunging everyone into darkness as they continue scrambling for their safety before the clip cuts out.

Luckily, Erik D. Hanson says no one was seriously injured in the IG clip's caption ... which he only shared after confirming everyone was OK.

He adds a combination of wind, tides, and swell direction from an off-shore storm was behind the freak waves.

The U.S. Army added in a statement Sunday "a series of weather-induced waves hit Roi-Namur which caused significant flooding in the northern portions of the island" at approx 9 PM on Jan 20.

The damage resulted in the evacuation of all "non-mission personnel" from the island ... while flooding by the waves hit the two airports at Ailinglaplap Atoll ... likely keeping them closed for weeks.

No deaths were reported at Roi-Namur ... and neighboring islands only reported moderate damage from the flooding.

