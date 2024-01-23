Olympic Legend Michael Phelps Announces Baby No. 4 With Wife

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are popping out babies like PEZ ... 'cause they just had number 4!

The Olympic swimming legend announced the exciting news with Johnson on Instagram Monday, while posting a photo of them cradling their little cutey swaddled in a blanket. They named their week-old son Nico Michael Phelps, who already has a full head of black hair just like his gold medalist dad!

In the caption, the happy couple wrote, "@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16."

They continued, "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!"

Last October, the pair revealed their clan was going to grow by one in another Instagram post, but Nico waited until recently to make his big debut.

Phelps and Johnson have three other sons: Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. With Nico now in the mix, Michael certainly has his hands full teaching his boys how to become Olympic champions.