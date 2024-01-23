'Star Trek' Star Gary Graham Dead at 73

Gary Graham -- famous from 'Star Trek: Enterprise' -- has died ... according to his loved ones.

The veteran TV actor passed away Monday -- an announcement that was delivered by his ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, who didn't offer a cause of death or any other details about the circumstances. She did, however, have a touching remembrance for her husband.

She noted his current wife, Becky, was by his side and added -- "Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar!"

Gary is perhaps most recognizable from his time on 'STE' ... where he played Ambassador Soval from 2001 to 2005 for a total of 12 episodes. However, another major claim to fame of his came from the late '80s show 'Alien Nation' ... on which he was the co-lead.

Other shows he's been on for a significant amount of time ... 'M.A.N.T.I.S.,' 'JAG,' 'Universal Dead' and others. He's also guest starred on 'Renegades,' 'Work Related,' 'Nip/Tuck,' 'Nash Bridges,' 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 'The Dukes of Hazzard,' 'Ally McBeal' ... and more.

GG had some films on his resume as well -- including roles in 'The Spy Within,' 'The Last Warrior,' 'The Arrogant,' 'All the Right Moves,' 'Robot Jox,' 'Steel' and lots of others.

He's survived by his daughter, Haylee. Gary was 73.