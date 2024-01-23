TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.” in italics to the top of every article

If you're on the lookout for a low-cost laptop, going refurbished might be your best bet.

This refurbished 2017 MacBook Air might have some light scuffing on the bevel and case, but the price has been reduced to match, and there's still a lot you can do with it.

Video editing, 3D design, and other resource-heavy apps might not run as smoothly on this MacBook refurb, but it still has 8GB RAM and a 5th gen Core i5 processor, so you could have an easy time browsing, streaming, or running light productivity apps. The 13.3-inch LED-backlit glossy widescreen retina display may especially be a pleasant portal for watching your favorite flicks.

Seamlessly connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 4.0. If you're after a wired connection, this computer has two USB 3.0 ports along with an SD card slot.

Whether you're looking for portable productivity or just want a reliable computer to watch your shows, this refurbished MacBook could be a great fit for a low price.