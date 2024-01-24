MMA Star Kayla Harrison Signs W/ UFC, Will Fight Holly Holm At UFC 300

Kayla Harrison is on the move ... one of the most accomplished women in combat sports history is signing with Dana White's promotion, and will fight fellow legend Holly Holm at UFC 300!

White made the big announcement late Tuesday night, explaining 33-year-old Harrison, a 2x Olympic gold medalist and 2x PFL champion, to an exclusive deal ... ending 16-1 KH's tenure with Professional Fighters League -- where she was one of the promotions faces since her signing in 2018.

Play video content X / @danawhite

As for the details of the fight with 42-year-old Holm -- a former UFC and boxing champ -- it'll go down on the highly anticipated April 13 card in Las Vegas.

FYI, UFC 300, a milestone event for the promotion, will also feature Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway ... with more big fights surely on the way.

Holly's no stranger to big fights ... she was the first to beat Ronda Rousey (KO, 2015), and has faced everyone from Amanda Nunes to Valentina Shevchenko.

The Harrison-Holm fight will be contested at 135 lbs. ... significantly lighter than the 155 lb. division where Kayla has primarily fought.

The winner of the Harrison-Holm fight will almost certainly thrust themselves into the title picture. Holm is already the 5th-ranked bantamweight, and she's beaten the (newly crowned) champ Raquel Pennington twice, in 2015 and 2020.

Harrison's signing could also set up the long-talked-about super fight with Nunes ... who seems open to the possibility of returning to the Octagon after retiring last year.