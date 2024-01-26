Britney Spears Fans Troll Justin Timberlake's New Song 'Selfish'

Justin Timberlake's trying to take over the charts with his first new single in 6 years -- but Britney Spears fans are pushing back with a major troll ... getting her own track trending again.

After JT dropped "Selfish" Thursday -- which has been getting decent reviews, actually -- Brit's fandom immediately kicked into high gear to thwart his efforts ... downloading her 2011 song of the exact same name, 'Selfish' which has swiftly made its way back to the iTunes charts.

BTW, Britney's version of "Selfish" was a bonus track from her 2011 album "Femme Fatale" and flew under the radar at the time -- so the fact it's being resurfaced right now by her loyal base is staggering ... it just goes to show the love they have for her, not to mention the power.

BS's 'Selfish' has reached #1 across different charts (like iTunes) in certain territories -- including in Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Namibia, and even the U.S. ... which just speaks to the international appeal of Britney. JT's song has also been charting well, FWIW.

Selfish by Britney Spears has more #1’s than Justin Timberlake’s Selfish. Oh we won 😇 pic.twitter.com/ZsuQxM8YSp — ✨ (@Martiijnn) January 25, 2024 @Martiijnn

This unfolding on the same day JT dropped his new single from his sixth album is obviously no coincidence -- as fans have made it crystal clear ... they believe his actions were partially to blame for Brit's public vilification in the 2000s. That's certainly how she saw it, anyway.

Fans have especially been rallying against him after his relationship with Brit was first scrutinized as part of the #FreeBritney movement in 2021 -- not to mention what she revealed about him in her memoir last year.

Play video content TMZ Studios

In fact, the tide turned against him so enormously that he ended up issuing a public apology to his ex ... saying he was deeply sorry for the times in his life when his actions contributed to her problems.