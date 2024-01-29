Snoop Dogg Has 'Nothing But Love and Respect' for Donald Trump Now

Snoop Dogg has very different feelings about Donald Trump than he did, say, 7 or 8 years ago -- when he was joking about his death -- 'cause now ... it's all love for the ex-Prez.

The rapper briefly shared his latest thoughts on DT during an interview with the Sunday Times -- where he was asked what his read was on the guy heading into the 2024 election. Snoop was pretty candid ... and it seems helping out SD's pals goes a long way in his book.

Snoop says, "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris." Harris co-founded Death Row Records way back in the day ... and Trump pardoned him in early 2021 after he'd spent years in behind bars.

It's because of that that Snoop now says ... "So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump." He doesn't say much else on the topic, it seems, but this is already a lot.

You'll recall ... Snoop has trashed Trump in the past, especially at the start of his presidency in 2017 -- when he twice mocked/joked about the prospect of DT's death within his art.

First, there was a music video Snoop did at the time for a song called "Lavender" -- which ended with a clown-version of Trump and Snoop firing a fake gun at him in a street. There was also the album cover for 'Make America Crip Again' ... which depicted DT as DOA.