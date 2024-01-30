Celebs Who Pump 'Vanderpump Rules' Ahead Of Season 11 Premiere

"Vanderpump Rules" has cemented its status as reality TV royalty with its high-impact drama ... and by the looks of it, season 11 is set to be juicer than ever.

The show has brought in some A-list fans over the years -- such as Lady Gaga and Darren Criss who had a night out at Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz's bar TomTom they co-own with Lisa Vanderpump.

Even Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had a date night at Lisa's recently-closed PUMP restaurant ... so let's take a quick look at others who've pumped their support into the reality star's restaurant franchise!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were another pair keeping the romance alive ... leaving the kiddos at home to recreate the kissing portrait at TomTom.

"Jersey Shore" stars Snooki and Deena Nicole Cortese partied the night away with one of the Toms at TomTom.

"Girl Meets World" star Ben Savage also met Tom at the bar ... the duo became quick friends, as evidenced by this smiling snap.

Point being here ... tons of stars have popped into Vanderpump-esque establishments -- and with the new season coming out today, it sounds like that'll continue for years to come.