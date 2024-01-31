Seth MacFarlane Says 'Family Guy' Going Strong After 25 Years, Won't Stop

Seth MacFarlane says "Family Guy" is still chugging along a quarter century after it first aired ... and the show's not ending any time soon.

The "Family Guy" creator reflected on his wildly successful animated series on the 25th anniversary of its FOX debut ... revealing the secret to the show's longevity, and what's in store moving forward.

In an interview with The Wrap, Seth says 'FG' is "still surviving and thriving" with a sizeable audience who enjoys what he and his writing team keep cranking out.

FOX renewed "Family Guy" in January 2023 for 2 more seasons ... and Seth says, "There's no indication that the show is going to end anytime soon."

Seth's creation first aired way back on Jan. 31, 1999 ... and he admits it feels "strange" to reach the anniversary milestone.

With over 400 episodes, Seth has a tough time singling one out as his all-time favorite ... and there've been so many jokes over the years, he says he only has vague memories of everything.

"Family Guy" is at 22 seasons and counting, and Seth says the show's made it this far because it's funny and makes people laugh ... he says that's the ultimate goal and it's never changed.