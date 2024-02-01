Gift Your Favorite Home Chef This Japanese Knife Set for $120 This Valentine's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Valentine's Day is coming up hot and heavy, and if you're tired of gifting the classic flowers and chocolate combo, treat your loved one to something practical: this Japanese knife set!

Perfect for your special home chef, this 8-piece Seido™ knife set (4.6-star rated!) is designed to make slicing and dicing easier. Through February 4, it's on sale for only $119.97 (reg. $429), and it even comes with a gift box that doubles as storage!

Designed with high-carbon stainless steel, these Japanese knives offer durability and incredible sharpness retention. They're sharpened to a 15° angle, making them razor-sharp compared to Western knives, which have a 25° angle.

Plus, this knife set is ergonomic, constructed with Pakka wood handles so your Valentine has a more comfortable chopping experience. Check out the knives included in this set:

8-inch Chef's knife

8-inch Slicing knife

8-inch Bread knife

7-inch Cleaver

7-inch Santoku knife

5-inch Santoku knife

6-inch Boning knife

3.5-inch Paring knife

These Japanese blades come in a sleek black box, perfect for both gift-giving and storage. But if you're doing the latter, place your order on or before February 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific for guaranteed arrival by Valentine's Day!