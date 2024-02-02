Tech Expert Brian Heater Says Apple Vision Pro More Transformative Than Dangerous

At Least Not Yet!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Tech expert Brian Heater isn't buying the notion a new virtual reality headset will further isolate people from human interactions ... at least not in the short term.

Brian, an editor at TechCrunch, joined us on "TMZ Live" and gave us the lowdown on the latest offering from Apple ... the Apple Vision Pro.

As Brian explains, the fancy new device blends virtual reality with augmented reality ... presenting some really cool features, and the potential to take an already isolated society and further remove us from real life.

But, Brian's not ready to declare the Apple Vision Pro a danger to society just yet ... not while the headset comes with a $3,500 price tag.

Plus, Brian says we're already interacting through screens on Zoom calls and FaceTime ... so it's not a huge shift here with what basically amounts to a smartphone on steroids.

The real societal changes, Brian says, will be felt further in the future ... when the Apple Vision Pro and similar gadgets become more affordable and accessible to the masses.