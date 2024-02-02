These Award-Winning Earbuds Can Translate Up to 37 Languages

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Need a neat Valentine's Day gift this year? Put away the roses and chocolates — give them the gift of easy language translation with the Mymanu earbuds!

Whether your sweetie loves to meet new people or is gearing up for an adventure abroad, the Mymanu CLIK S can help them accomplish both. This Valentine's Day, these award-winning translation earbuds are now only $129.97 (reg. $157) through February 4.

Given the 2019 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the CLIK S earbuds can translate up to 37 languages thanks to the MyJuno app and offers real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech translations. Your Valentine can effortlessly converse with locals, order meals, and navigate foreign cities like a pro with these earbuds!

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

The CLIK S are also incredibly comfortable, offering different-sized memory foam ear tips for a customized fit. They have AptX® for superior wireless audio from music and calls. They’re even water-resistant, meaning they're safe from sweat, moisture, and light rain in case your sweetheart gets caught without an umbrella.

They offer an impressive 30 hours of battery life, and your Valentine can also enjoy voice assistance. Got a question for Siri or Google Assistant? They can access either with a simple press and hold!