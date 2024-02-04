Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Joe Biden Lunches with Jill and Hunter in L.A., Shuts Down Street

President Biden Beverly Hills Lunch w/ Fam ... Major Street Shut Down

2/4/2024 1:55 PM PT
joe biden - cops
TMZ/Getty

President Biden hit up an L.A. hot spot beloved by celebs for lunch with his wife and son ... and, it created a traffic nightmare for some drivers.

POTUS stopped in The Ivy in Beverly Hills for some grub on Saturday afternoon along with Dr. Jill, and the First Couple met with son Hunter as well.

Joe Biden shuts down Los Angeles
TMZ.com

BTW ... The Ivy's an uber-popular restaurant in The City of Angels -- and it's in a pretty central location which meant Secret Service had to shut the streets down.

Check out some of the images TMZ obtained ... cops are lined up all over Robertson Boulevard, yellow caution tape is set up -- no one's driving down this street if JB's security ain't letting them.

Hugs From Hunter
TMZ.com

It was a sweet scene inside the restaurant ... TMZ has obtained video of Hunter giving his stepmom Jill a big squeeze right after she walked in while agents kept a watchful eye for potential danger. Papa Joe also got a big hug from Hunter.

joe biden Hunter Biden
Getty

Interestingly enough though ... Secret Service agents were fine with other diners finishing up their meals in the restaurant -- some people even posted pics of the first family from inside the locale. We’re told The Henry across the street was still packed with patrons ... where many curious customers watched on to get a glimpse of Biden.

JOE BIDEN HUNTER
Getty

Unclear how long the Bidens ate at the restaurant ... but we also got a shot of Joe heading to his car before driving away in his stretch limo -- looking happy after a full meal.

Presidential Parade

Biden's on a quick visit to Los Angeles ... presumably to put some more money in his war chest for the upcoming election -- which many people expect to be a knockdown, drag-out fight with ex-Prez Donald Trump.

Getty

Biden's approval rating's kinda in the gutter right now ... while DT's blowing through the Republican field -- now only consisting of Nikki Haley -- on his way toward the party's presidential nomination.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Every vote counts ... so, Joe better hope no one holds the traffic jam against him come November!!!

