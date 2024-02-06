Microsoft Bundle With 4 Deals In 1 For $99.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

There are two main reasons why the dude who founded Microsoft is a multi-billionaire: The products #slay and come at a premium price … but not with this four-in-one bundle!

Now, you can get lifelong access to the 2019 Office suite (including seven apps), Project 2019, and Visio 2019 and upgrade your PC to Windows 11 Pro for only $99.99. That’s Excel-lent savings! Catch that pun?

The Microsoft Office 2019 lifetime license includes all of your favorite apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — do anything from typing documents to creating presentations and managing data. With Project 2019, you’ll also get tons of tools for organizing personal tasks or team-wide assignments. Meanwhile, Visio 2019 is an all-in-one program for building diagrams, flowcharts, and maps with templates and thousands of customizable shapes.

Along with loads of productivity apps, you also get to upgrade your OS to the latest, most advanced version to date: Windows 11 Pro. Enjoy a redesigned user interface, enhanced productivity tools, advanced security features, and AI-powered features like Windows Copilot, your new virtual assistant to help you slay your day.