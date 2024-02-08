Mo'Nique Posts Video to Support Claim Trailers 'Blew Up' on 'Almost Christmas'

Mo'Nique made a lot of claims on Shannon Sharpe's podcast -- but one she followed up on with receipts includes a story about on-set movie trailers that she claims "blew up."

The comedian/actress told this alleged anecdote on "Club Shay Shay" Wednesday about the 2016 film 'Almost Christmas' that she filmed alongside Danny Glover, Omar Epps, JB Smoove, Kimberly Elise, and others ... a production she insisted was rife with danger.

Long story short ... Mo'Nique suggested producer Will Packer -- a Hollywood big shot behind tons of comedies/shows in recent years -- was cutting corners and ignoring warning signs during production of 'AC' -- even alleging he turned a blind eye when someone notified him the cast had been smelling gas near some of their trailers, where they got dressed, etc.

Obviously, it's a major allegation -- and in the moment of her recounting it on the pod ... she promised she'd post "evidence" of it afterward, which she then did later in the day.

Mo'Nique threw up a clip Wednesday that seems to show exactly what she was talking about -- namely, a movie set trailer all burnt up and damaged with firefighters surveying the scene. She didn't provide more details/info on whose trailer, specifically, this was ... or what exactly led up to the destroyed trailer, but on its face -- it appears to back up her story.

She writes, "HEY MY SWEET BABIES HERE ARE OUR TRAILERS FROM ALMOST XMAS THAT I SPOKE ABOUT ON CLUB SHAY SHAY DON’T TAKE MY WORD, SEE FOR YOURSELF. I LOVE US 4REAL." Based on the comments, it sounds like folks believe her.

This is just one of MANY allegations Mo'Nique floated on 'CSS' ... which dredged up old feuds between herself, Oprah, Tyler Perry, and others that she's been involved in for years.

Unclear if she's going to post more "evidence" -- like an alleged audio recording of TC that she says she has -- but ya gotta imagine she's ready to drop stuff at a moment's notice.

