Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

2/11/2024 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 6
Getty

Hidden behind this squiggly-lipped celeb is a handsome fella who's been in the entertainment industry for three decades. He may not confess to much on social media, but his pics are always 🔥! See if you can guess this mashed-up celeb ...

He's collaborated with music's hottest stars like Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey. YEAH, he's a musical genius but he's also no stranger to the big screen ... He played the deejay in the iconic movie "She's All That" with Freddie Prinze Jr.

He'll be movin', groovin' -- and one can only hope: going "Nice And Slow" tonight 😜 !

