'10 Things' Star Andrew Keegan Responds to Cult Leader Rumors

Andrew Keegan is addressing rumors he's a cult leader ... dismissing it all as nothing but clickbait and saying all he'd done was foster a cool community for people to gather in.

The "10 Things I Hate About You" star gave the rundown on "Pod Meets World" ... explaining he decided to start a community center named Full Circle in 2014 to do positive things after getting deeply immersed in Venice Beach's culture when moving there in his 30s.

However, his intentions were misconstrued ... that's what AK is saying, anyway. He explains he was shocked to learn he'd been anointed a cult leader in media reports at the time -- this after journos visited him to see what extracurricular activities he was up to amid his acting career.

Not long after, a startling Vice article surfaced, entitled, "One of the Stars of '10 Things I Hate About You' Started a Religion." In the article, the journalist claimed Andrew was known as the leader who had the "ultimate say on all things" ... adding they were greeted by a man named Third Eye and found themselves in the inner circle of "enlightened" members.

Andrew now says he probably could've done with some media training back then, but he's adamant there was no cult-leading going on, as was implied. In fact, he says it was the opposite ... FC was just a place for a bunch of people to get together for a good time.

It goes without saying, Andrew still recalls his time with FC fondly ... although, he says the only thing he regrets in hindsight is the group's name.

The actor acknowledges that Full Circle could've led to some misinterpretations over its intentions ... even though his message was innocent enough at the time, according to him.

