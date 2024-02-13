Miami School Clarifies Permission Slip Over 'African American' Book Event

A Miami elementary school parent is outraged about a permission slip his daughter's school sent seeking his sign-off on a book listening event featuring a Black author -- something the school is now clarifying by blaming FL state law.

Chuck Walters -- who has a kid at the Coral Way K-8 Bilingual Center -- posted a photo of the school form referring to the school-related activity going down Tuesday where a book would be read aloud to students.

The document describes the nature and activity of the event -- "Students will participate & listen to a book written by an African American." It goes on to note the types of guests for this activity would include a fireman, doctor and artist.

If that language sounds problematic to you, Chuck definitely felt the same way. He wrote on X ... "I had to give permission for this or else my child would not participate???" He tagged the superintendent of Miami-Dade Schools and included the hashtag #BlackHistoryMonth.

During National Black History Month, we honor the rich legacy, contributions, and achievements of African Americans.

We contacted Miami-Dade County Public Schools -- which oversees Coral Way K-8 -- and they told TMZ ... "We realize that the description of the event may have caused confusion, and we are working with our schools to reemphasize the importance of clarity for parents in describing activities/events that would require parental permission."

MDCPS adds, "However, in compliance with State Law, permission slips were sent home because guest speakers would participate during a school-authorized education-related activity."

Now, on the question of whether this activity where an "African American" would be reading a book to kids was tied to Black History Month -- the answer is yes. Concerns over these permission slips relating to BHM have recently been raised by other parents and educators.

In fact, last week ... a school board member said he didn't understand why permission slips to basically sign off on Black History Month lessons needed to be sent out to parents in the first place -- but he was told this is something FL legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis passed as law back in November.

As a result, anything outside the immediate curriculum needs parental permission.

Some have expressed outrage over this nonetheless, and have suggested Gov. DeSantis' railing against CRT in public schools might be to blame.