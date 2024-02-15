LSU RB Trey Holly Arrested In Louisiana, Booked On Attempted Murder Charge
2/15/2024 1:41 PM PT
LSU running back Trey Holly -- who played in three games for the Tigers last season -- was arrested on Thursday in Louisiana and booked on several felony charges ... including attempted second-degree murder, TMZ Sports has confirmed.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates tells us ... Holly turned himself in to authorities with his attorney at around noon -- and in addition to the attempted murder charge, he was also booked for felony aggravated criminal damage to property and felony illegal use of a weapon.
Gates said the arrest was related to a shooting that Holly was allegedly involved in back on Feb. 9. The sheriff said the incident took place at an apartment complex following "a disturbance" at a previous location ... and left two people -- one male and one female -- hospitalized.
Gates said investigators identified Holly and three others as the shooting suspects after interviewing eyewitnesses. We're told Holly is now being held on a $512,000 bond.
LSU said in a statement shortly after Holly was thrown behind bars that it was "aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”
Holly -- regarded as one of the best high school running backs in the nation -- was used sparingly in his true freshman season with the Tigers in '23 ... although he did record 11 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in his limited snaps.