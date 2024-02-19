BAFTAs Vs People's Choice Awards Had Polar Opposite Winners

The People's Choice Awards and the BAFTAs weren't on the same page this year ... with such different winners, it just goes to show -- awards season is unpredictable as hell.

Margot Robbie strutted away with Best Actress for "Barbie" at the PCAs in L.A while Emma Stone snagged the same honor for "Poor Things" at the UK's BAFTAs -- both of which went down on Sunday, BTW.

Then we have Best Actor ... Ryan Gosling Ken-ergized his way to victory on the west coast, while across the pond, Cillian Murphy walked away with the prize for "Oppenheimer."

For Best Film, "Oppenheimer" won at BAFTAs, while "Barbie" stole the show at the PCAs.

Christopher Nolan's directing for "Oppenheimer" earned him a trophy in the British capital, but interestingly there wasn't a directing category at the PCAs -- but if there was, it's safe to say, it'd go to, drumroll please ... Greta Gerwig for "Barbie!!"

In fact, life in plastic was so fantastic for "Barbie" at the People's Choice that it walked away with most of the awards it was up for. But, the movie couldn't catch a break at the BAFTAs ... losing out on all five of its nominations and getting completely shut out.

Of course, the People's Choice winners are picked by average everyday folks -- a popularity contest, really -- in contrast to the academy members ... and given the record-breaking numbers "Barbie" pulled last summer, it's no surprise it reigned supreme at the event.