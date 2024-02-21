Photographer Annie Leibovitz Sells NYC Condo For Over $10 Million

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz has offloaded her lavish NYC condo ... and snagged a helluva haul for the sale -- to the tune of 7 digits.

Sources with knowledge of the transaction tell TMZ ... AL was able to sell this sweet home of hers for a whopping $10.6 million, closing on the deal last Thursday with the new buyer.

The price tag on the 4-bed, 3-bath apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side is totally justified given its sweeping, picture-perfect Central Park views but, of course, Annie's got a keen eye for capturing beauty, so it's no surprise the grand interiors are just as stunning.

The condo is sprawled out on two levels of living space and includes a powder room and home office ... all with high ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors, and moldings.

The grand formal dining room, complete with giant picture windows framing those Central Park West to South vistas, is one of its key selling points ... seamlessly opening up from the 32 by 20-foot living room via French doors, making it the perfect spot for entertaining.

There's a newly renovated eat-in kitchen outfitted with top-notch appliances, spacious custom cabinetry, and an adjacent butler's pantry ... proving that no expense was spared.

The full-service amenities offered by the building add an extra layer of opulence to the condo ... with the news owners having access to the lobby with concierge, doorman services, private storage space, and an emergency backup generator.

Needless to say ... the condo is definitely the perfect backdrop for life's most beautiful moments -- both behind the lens and in everyday living. Annie knew that, and now some lucky bastard will too as he moves into this place.

