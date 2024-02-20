'Young and The Restless' Star Joshua Morrow Lists L.A. Home For $5.2M

Soap star Joshua Morrow -- famous from 'The Young and the Restless' -- is unloading his L.A. pad, and you could step into his lap of luxury if you've got a few mil lying around.

The actor has put his extraordinary 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Westlake Village estate on the market for a whopping $5,250,000 ... and you can imagine, at that price, the new owner will be getting a whole lotta perks.

First, it's all location, location, location ... the 5,900-square-foot private property sits on a sprawling 1.21 acre at the end of a cul-de-sac ... nestled within the guard-gated North Ranch Country Club Estates.

The two-story floor plan boasts a super lavish kitchen with a new center island that opens seamlessly to the family room -- and that's not all, it also comes with a media and a separate bonus room for all your entertainment needs.

JM's acclaimed interior designer wife, Tobe, who owns Morrow & Co. designed the whole inside ... so, it's no surprise every inch of this home is adorned with the finest finishes.

It's not just the breathtaking inside; the grounds are something else ... there's a detached pool-house, custom pool and spa, fire pit, and massive manicured lawns. That's luxury Southern California living right there!!

Josh, who's played Nicholas Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994, and his wife Tobe lived there together with their 4 kids.