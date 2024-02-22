AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Hit With Cell Phone Outages Nationwide
2/22/2024 6:19 AM PT
A multitude of AT&T customers are probably yanking out their hair after the company announced their network crashed, killing cell phone usage in many areas around the country.
Upwards of 73,000 AT&T clients were cut off from making mobile calls and sending text messages following the nationwide outages that began Thursday around 5 AM ET. This comes on the heels of AT&T's temporary outages over the last few days, including a 911 blackout in some parts of the southeastern United States.
Verizon and T-Mobile customers were also hit with service interruptions, but not as hard as AT&T. About 4,000 customers reported cell phone outages for Verizon, while around 1,900 T-Mobile customers reported a lack of service.
People started reporting the outages on the website, "DownDetector," which tracks telecommunication issues throughout the U.S. Initially, the number of reported AT&T outages fell during the 5 AM hour, only to spike again in the 7 AM hour.
In San Francisco, the Department of Emergency Management issued a public announcement, saying that its 911 center was functioning.
However, in their statement posted to X, the officials suggested that AT&T customers use a landline or a rival phone service to get through to them if the mobile network was down.
They also wrote, “We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911). We are actively engaged and monitoring this.”
So far, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have not officially commented on what triggered the outages ... but AT&T says they're currently working on customer complaints.
One thing's for sure ... Americans won't stand for no cell phone service.