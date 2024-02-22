Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Hit W/ 3 Game Suspension For Punching Drew Eubanks

The Detroit Pistons will be without Isaiah Stewart for three games ... 'cause the NBA just suspended the forward for punching Suns player Drew Eubanks in an arena hallway on Valentine's Day.

The NBA announced the news on Thursday, just over a week after Stewart allegedly hit Eubanks during a heated argument in the bowels of Footprint Arena hours before the Pistons-Suns game in Arizona.

In a statement, the league said ... "Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games without pay for initiating a physical altercation with Phoenix Suns forward-center Drew Eubanks," adding, "Stewart punched and pushed Eubanks during the altercation."

In fact, the situation was serious enough that Phoenix PD were called to the scene to investigate, and Stewart was ultimately arrested for assault.

Simultaneously, the NBA launched its own inquiry ... and announced its findings today.

Despite being charged with a crime, Stewart -- who's averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season -- clearly wasn't concerned about the assault rap ... his attorney Alex Spiro told us he expected the "case to be dismissed."

Sure enough, officials in AZ tell us the case has been dropped.