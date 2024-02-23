100-Car Pileup in China Caused by Icy Roads, Everyone Still Alive

Play video content

The aftermath of a 100-car pileup in China looks absolutely terrifying on camera ... and yet, it seems everyone survived the horrible ordeal.

Chinese state media posted the video, now all over social media, Friday which showed a huge swath of cars rammed into one another at odd angles, with one vehicle even resting atop several others at a near vertical angle.

Debris litters the freeway in the vid, and people can be seen clambering out of cars and looking to help their fellow crashed drivers ... but, local police are saying everyone's pretty much fine with just a few people injured.

Suzhou Industrial Park traffic police posted on social media platform WeChat saying three people were headed to the hospital for their injuries and six suffered minor scratches ... but, according to them, everyone's still alive.

Reuters is pointing to a recent bout of bad weather as the main reason behind this crash ... saying the country's been hit with blizzards and tons of rain.

More people have been on the roads too, the outlet reports, because of the recent Lunar New Year holiday.

BTW ... these huge accidents aren't totally unheard of in China. More than 200 cars were involved in a massive pileup in 2022 caused by heavy fog according to the state-owned Global Times. One person reportedly died in that instance.

