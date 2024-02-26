Richard Sherman Released From Jail After Posting $5K Bail, Can't Drink After DUI Arrest

Richard Sherman ended up spending Saturday and Sunday in the slammer -- the ex-NFL superstar was finally booted from jail after he was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, walking out $5k lighter and with an order from the judge to steer clear of booze.

As we previously reported, 35-year-old Sherman was arrested for driving under the influence after he was pulled over by Washington State police just before 2 AM for speeding. During the stop, the 5x Pro Bowler admitted to drinking two margaritas, according to cops. Richard refused a breathalyzer and was ultimately arrested and hauled off to Kings County Jail.

Since the arrest went down over the weekend, Sherman, who was booked around 4:30 AM Saturday, wasn't able to see a judge until Monday ... meaning he was forced to spend about 55 hours in a cell.

Earlier today, Sherman was finally released after a judge set his bail at $5k -- no problem for a guy who made tens of millions of dollars during his standout career.

Although he's walking free, Richard had several restrictions imposed by the judge who ordered him not to consume alcohol (or marijuana) ... as well as the standard constraints -- don't get arrested, show up at court, etc.

As Sherman fights his new case, he may now also have to deal with one from his past.

The Seahawks legend was sentenced to 24 months of monitored supervision in March 2022 after pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and negligent driving ... and despite just being weeks from completing his sentence, Saturday's arrest could mean the old case is revisited.