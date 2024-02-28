This Refurbished MacBook Pro is Under $300

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If your laptop is starting to be a slowpoke, consider it a sign to upgrade. But upgrading doesn't necessarily mean splurging, especially when you can snag a refurbished name-brand laptop for cheap. Refurbished laptops offer the tech refresh you need without putting yourself in the red!

Case in point: this 2012 MacBook Pro is on sale for under $250, which is pretty much unheard of when it comes to anything Apple. Sure, it's not fresh out of the box, but it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor with a 2.5GHz turbo boost and 4GB of RAM to deliver maximum power and maximize productivity!

Aside from a solid processor, this MacBook Pro also packs a 500GB hard drive, enough to store all your essential files and then some. Its 13.3-inch 1366x768 resolution display is ideal for your Netflix marathons and light gaming, and its 7-hour battery life keeps you unplugged for nearly the entire workday.

Heads up, though! This refurbished MacBook Pro has a Grade B rating, meaning it may have minor cosmetic marks here and there. But it does run like it just left the factory, so those minor scuffs are hardly a dealbreaker, and they can also be easily covered with a stylish case!