NBA's Scot Pollard Dances, Rings Bell As He Leaves Hospital After Heart Transplant

Play video content

Scot Pollard's having a really good Thursday ... the ex-NBA champ is leaving a hospital just two weeks after undergoing heart transplant surgery -- and to celebrate, he had a little bit of a hallway party at the medical facility!!

Check out footage of the former Kings center as he made his way out of the Nashville building some 13 days after getting a new ticker ... he danced his tail off -- before he rang a victory bell.

Docs and aides were all there to congratulate him on the big moment ... as was his wife, Dawn, who shared video of it all.

"HE MADE IT!!" Dawn wrote on her X page. "13 days post heart transplant and he got to ring the bell."

The scene is obviously an emotional one for the Pollard family ... 'cause a few months ago, many wondered if it would ever happen.

If you weren't familiar, the 49-year-old 7-footer -- who played for five different teams in his NBA career -- revealed earlier this year a genetic issue caused by a flu-like virus affected him to the point where he needed a new heart. But due to his size, the task to get a suitable one was not easy.

In mid-February, though, he found a match ... and docs put it in place ASAP.

Today was productive & Scot is feeling stronger. Had 2 hours of post heart transplant education where we learned ALL the things about how to best care for his new gift-no rejection allowed! His remaining wires were removed, he’s off all IV meds & did 3 laps without a walker!💪🏼❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/g4ocWsYOV6 — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 27, 2024 @DawnMPollard

Dawn revealed on social media the road to recovery following the operation had its ups and downs -- but Scot remained jovial and positive throughout.

Play video content TMZ Studios