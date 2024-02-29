Stars Jumping For Joy On Leap Year 2024

The Leap Year's like a bonus round of fun that rolls around once every four years, and this squad of celebs are ready to seize the extra day on Feb 29!

First, we have DJ Steve Aoki taking his celebration to a whole new level by getting Pikachu involved in Japan.

Then check out Serena Williams serving us with a serious vacay high jump, while fellow tennis player Maria Sharapova has the perfect approach to her winter wonderland setting.

"Selling Sunset" stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet make the leap for luxury on a Bali beach.

"Pitch Perfect" star Skylar Astin makes a splash ... hurling himself into the crystal-clear waters of Jamaica.

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons' daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, rounds things off by soaring to new heights ... all thanks to a trampoline.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Safe to say ... people seem to be happy to jump around on a leap year.