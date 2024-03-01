Beyoncé Fans Speculating Over Rock Era After She Rocks Mullet

Beyoncé sure knows how to keep us on our toes ... with her country single, "Texas Hold 'Em" already topping charts, fans are now convinced she's gearing up to attack yet another musical genre.

The speculation kickstarted with Beyoncé rocking a mullet in a teaser for her upcoming shoot with CR Fashion Book -- while promoting her new haircare line Cécred, and fans are taking it as a sign the singer's ready to belt out some rock anthems for "Act III" -- even before the country-themed "Act II" album drops.

The Beyhive is buzzing with excitement over her potential rock era ... some declaring they're ready to let loose and experience their very first rock concert, all thanks to Queen B.

Others even bestowed the catchy new moniker "Rockyoncé" upon her. Now that's got a ring to it!

Of course, with all the excitement in the air, it's easy to overlook the fact she might just be wearing the edgy mullet to promote her new haircare line.

In fact, she even tells the publication she always wanted an asymmetrical cut growing up in the '90s, but her mom wouldn't let her ... so she was having the time of her life finally rocking it during the shoot.

But it goes without saying ... if the success of Beyoncé's foray into country is anything to go by, then her pivot into the rock genre is destined to be a triumph, too.

IYDK, Act II's release is still a few weeks away, but "Texas Hold 'Em" already hit #1 on Billboard's Hot Country -- and has won praise from country icon Dolly Parton herself. Major!

Looks like Beyoncé's got her cowboy hats and boots on lock for now, but her fans are ready to dive into a mosh pit for her if rock really is next.