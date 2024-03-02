Viral Video Shows Students Licking Toes For High School Fundraiser

Play video content Fox 25

Video from a high school fundraiser of students licking toes has gone viral online ... and it's got parents up in arms while an investigation seems to be startin' up.

Here's the deal ... during a fundraiser earlier this week at Deer Creek High School in Oklahoma, several students appeared to get on their stomachs and lick peanut butter off the toes of other students.

Check out the vid, originally obtained by Fox 25 ... it's pretty gross stuff -- some kids are down on the basketball court while others are laid back, kicking their feet up and letting them lick away.

The whole video's caused a firestorm online ... with tons of people on social media calling out organizers for allowing a stunt like this to go down in the first place.

Among those upset X users ... Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters who posted a tweet letting his followers know his agency would be investigating exactly what went down.

This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating. https://t.co/XdWGFy3Hc2 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) March 2, 2024 @RyanWaltersSupt

Deer Creek High isn't copping to any wrongdoing here BTW ... saying in a statement that all the students volunteered to do this and no faculty or staff members were involved in this particular game.

The school also pointed to the more than $150k they say they raised for a local charity ... seemingly saying the money's a damn good reason to move past the controversial games played.

An anonymous statement from a parent whose child goes to the school to FOX 25 sums it up well ... with the parent saying the money's great, but the school needs to admit this probably wasn't the best way to go about it.

