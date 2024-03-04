Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Two Horses Gallop Freely on Cleveland Highway After Escaping from Stable

3/4/2024 8:37 AM PT
HORSIN' AROUND
Ohio Department of Transportation

Cleveland Police were involved in a highway chase this weekend that had serious horsepower -- and we mean that literally ... as the suspects in question were 2 rogue stallions!

Check out this viral video from Saturday -- courtesy of the Ohio Department of Transportation -- which shows two horses running against traffic on Interstate 90, with cars being brought to a brief standstill as the two animals galloped freely in the wind.

Ohio Department of Transportation

Officers for Cleveland PD were seen trying their best to safely guide them away from cars and off the interstate to nearby grass -- and eventually, they got the broncos under control.

As for where these horses came from and how they might have escaped ... the official word is, they were actually with the cops and somehow broke out of their police stables nearby.

Ohio Department of Transportation

Luckily, nobody was harmed in all this -- including the horses themselves. Many are applauding the police's calm handling of the unusual situation. We're not sure we'd be so relaxed if two massive horses trotted directly at us -- but hey, kudos to Cleveland Police for keeping their cool and wrangling their own.

Just double check the stables next time, m'kay??

