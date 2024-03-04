Nick Swardson Escorted Offstage at Comedy Show After Bickering with Crowd

Play video content

Nick Swardson got the hook at his own standup comedy show this weekend after he started getting into it with the crowd ... who were not amused, and who made it known too.

The comedian -- known for his work on "Reno 911!" and his frequent appearances in Adam Sandler flicks -- was filmed Sunday shouting at and arguing with the audience in Beaver Creek, CO ... where he was hired as the headliner at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Nick appeared determined to continue on with the show -- despite things obviously going not-so-great ... as he shouted at the crowd, "Let's go," over and over again. It was a scene.

During his set, brief as it was, he also mentioned late comedian Norm Macdonald ... who he had said he was missing in a poignant Instagram tribute back in February. Sounds like those feelings poured out here onstage as well, 'cause Nick was reminiscing on his friend.

While some attendees expressed their discomfort over Swardson's unruly display ... others cheered on the comedian -- but Swardson was eventually guided off the stage after his mic was cut and the spotlight turned off, giving a little wave and a shaka sign as he sauntered away.

Shortly after Swardson's exit ... the director of operations made his way onstage and informed the agitated crowd that the show had officially ended early. He apologized, and promised refunds would be issued.

Unclear what exactly was going on with Nick ... but some have suggested he might've been under the influence -- although, it's hard to say for certain. He was definitely off, though.