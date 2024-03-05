Daniel Day-Lewis Standing Firm On Acting Retirement, Blames Streaming

Daniel Day-Lewis is sticking to his guns on retiring from acting, and he's not backing down -- this according to his longtime director buddy ... who says streaming is keeping him away.

Jim Sheridan -- who's collaborated with DDL on 3 different movies, -- told ScreenDaily, "He says he's done," adding that he's still talking to the actor to see if he can lure him back into the spotlight.

Here's the kicker ... he suggests Daniel's got a bone to pick with how the whole streaming revolution's changed the movie game ... for the worse, it seems.

JS says ... "He says he’s done. I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else. He opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, none of them are good."

He adds ... "Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain -- you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something because he’s so good."

Goes without saying, whenever Jim and Daniel teamed up, it was gold. Just look at their track record ... Daniel snagged an Oscar for '89's "My Left Foot," got nominated for "In the Name of the Father" in '93, and then they came together again for 97's "The Boxer."

Daniel's retirement isn't breaking news ... after his Oscar-winning performance in 2012's "Lincoln," he took a five-year break. But, even after he came back for "Phantom Thread" in 2017 -- earning him yet another Best Actor nod, he hung it up for good.

Jim ain't the only director praying for Daniel to get back onscreen ... Martin Scorsese has recently begged DDL to come back for one more film, but there's no sign that'll happen.