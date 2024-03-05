Josh Allen Explains Leaving Hailee Steinfeld Behind In Car, 'My Pants Ripped'

Josh Allen is adamant he wasn't being a bad boyfriend when he left Hailee Steinfeld in a car out in Paris this week ... explaining Tuesday he was simply rushing to fix a wardrobe malfunction!!

The Buffalo Bills star went viral late Monday night ... after cameras caught him rushing away from Steinfeld amid a night out during Paris Fashion Week.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Video shows as the door of Allen and Steinfeld's ride opened ... he quickly jetted into a nearby building before Hailee seemingly had a chance to unbuckle her seatbelt.

Fans all over social media were critical of the 27-year-old signal-caller's actions, calling him rude and unchivalrous. But, in a hilarious tweet featuring three emojis -- Allen said none of it was what it appeared to be.

"My pants ripped at dinner," he said. "Didn’t want cheeks out…"

"I love Paris," he added.

It appears to be a believable excuse -- you can see in the clip he does have a shirt tied around his waist ... seemingly in an effort to block cameras from getting a good look at his rear end.

hailee steinfeld with fans in paris pic.twitter.com/vFp7HgsXCf — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) March 5, 2024 @archiveshailees

Plus, Allen -- who's been dating Steinfeld for most of the past year -- was seen earlier in the week playing the role of a gentleman well, holding a car door open for Steinfeld as she posed for pics with fans.