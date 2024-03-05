Las Vegas Hotel Guest Stung in Testicles by Scorpion in Bed

A Las Vegas hotel guest was STUNG in his testicles by a scorpion while asleep in bed – causing him to wake up in incredible pain and utter shock and terror.

On Monday, Michael Farchi sat down with KLAS 8 News Now to discuss his horrifying real-life nightmare at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 26.

Farchi told the reporter he was sleeping in his underwear under the bed sheets in his room when, at around 8 AM, he suddenly felt pain in his groin area.

He described the sensation as "somebody stabbing me in my private area" with a "sharp glass or a knife."

Farchi said he dashed into the bathroom only to discover the orange scorpion attached to his underwear. YIKES!!!

The California man managed to slip out of his briefs and snap photos of the nasty creature dangling from his undies. He then went to the hospital for treatment because he said he was in "a lot of pain."

The next day, Farchi and his family checked out of the hotel, but not before he filed an incident report with staff, detailing what happened. “Everybody was in shock, nobody believed,” Farchi told KLAS, pointing out management comped his room.

Farchi added that he had no clue how the scorpion got into his bed, nor did he ask Venetian executives, who refused to take any responsibility and even tried to blame him, it seemed.

In a statement to KLAS, a Venetian rep said the resort followed all protocols during the incident, and that guests should always inspect their rooms and the surrounding areas upon checking in.

Translation: It's your fault Farchi!