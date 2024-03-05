Small Plane Crashes and Burns in Tennessee, Killing 5 People Aboard

Play video content

A plane turned into a fireball after it crashed near a busy Tennessee highway Monday, killing five people on board as the terrifying scene was captured on video.

The small aircraft was flying from Kentucky to Nashville last evening when the pilot made a radio call to a nearby control tower, requesting an emergency landing after the single-engine had failed and all the power had gone down.

Air traffic controllers gave the go-ahead for the plane to land on Runway 2 at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. But, moments later, the pilot got back on the radio to report they were not going to make it to the runway.

What happened next was filmed by highway security cameras. Check it out ... the jet cuts across the packed interstate, exploding in flames behind a Costco store. The pilot and four passengers were instantly killed.

Nashville Fire Department trucks raced to the scene and put out the flames without damaging critical evidence for the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are now probing the crash to determine the cause.

Local officials, meanwhile, shut down the eastbound lanes of I-40 while investigators sifted through the wreckage, with some of the lanes reopening for Tuesday morning rush hour.