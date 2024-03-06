Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Goes Braless at Paris Fashion Week

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon GOES BRALESS UNDER SHEER BODYSUIT ... Exposes Bare Chest At PFW!

3/6/2024 9:00 AM PT
lourdes leon at paris fashion week 2024
Getty

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, definitely takes after her mom in the brash department ... leaving little to the imagination while strutting around at Paris Fashion Week.

LL's naked chest poked through a sheer lace bodysuit at the Yves Saint Laurent Menswear F/W show Monday.

lourdes leon at paris fashion week 2024
Getty

As you can see, she's got next-level confidence ... but props to the black thong and strategic coat placement for keeping things just mysterious enough.

As daring as this getup is, Lourdes knew her limits -- hence, her holding down her coat in position around her intimate area to avoid exposing the other half of her naked body.

Stars at Paris Fashion Week 2024
Getty

Lourdes was totally owning it -- she looked fierce posing away in the look, which she completed with some shades and glossy black locks cascading down one side.

madonna and lourdes
Getty

With a mom like Madonna, who's been setting trends forever, LL's clearly not afraid to push the envelope with her style. And yes ... she even embodies her mom a bit here.

madonna and lourdes leon
Getty

As they say ... like mother, like daughter.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later