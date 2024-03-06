Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Goes Braless at Paris Fashion Week

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, definitely takes after her mom in the brash department ... leaving little to the imagination while strutting around at Paris Fashion Week.

LL's naked chest poked through a sheer lace bodysuit at the Yves Saint Laurent Menswear F/W show Monday.

As you can see, she's got next-level confidence ... but props to the black thong and strategic coat placement for keeping things just mysterious enough.

As daring as this getup is, Lourdes knew her limits -- hence, her holding down her coat in position around her intimate area to avoid exposing the other half of her naked body.

Lourdes was totally owning it -- she looked fierce posing away in the look, which she completed with some shades and glossy black locks cascading down one side.

With a mom like Madonna, who's been setting trends forever, LL's clearly not afraid to push the envelope with her style. And yes ... she even embodies her mom a bit here.