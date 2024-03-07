Grab this New-To-You iPad Pro With an Over 50% Discount

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

The iPad continues to sell like hotcakes despite the flood of alternatives in the market, thanks to its unbeatable quality and innovation. If its steep price tag stops you from copping one, buying a refurbished iPad is the way to go. You even get cookie points from Mother Earth by doing so!

Exhibit A: this new-to-you iPad Pro is on sale with an extra 50% discount, now only $315.99. This offer even throws in a bunch of accessories, including a screen protector, a case, and an OEM charger. What's not to love?

This 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro packs everything you need to achieve peak productivity. It's powered by an Apple A10X processor to deliver quick, lag-less performance, complimented by a 256GB memory storage to house all your important files and favorite media.

Its anti-reflective Retina display with 40% reduced bezels allows you to enjoy vibrant visuals under any lighting condition, and its ProMotion technology delivers a faster and smoother animation (120Hz) for a better viewing and gaming experience.

You can capture stunning photos with the 12-megapixel iSight rear camera or connect with friends and colleagues in crystal-clear quality with the 7-megapixel FaceTime HD front camera. And thanks to its 10-hour battery life, you're powered throughout the day without worrying about your next charge!

Usually retailing for $679, you can snag this refurbished 10.5-inch iPad Pro for just $315.99 — no coupon needed!