Wolfgang Van Halen Fires Back at David Lee Roth After Explosive Rant

Wolfgang Van Halen is breaking his silence after David Lee Roth attacked him in an angry viral rant 2 months ago ... firing back with some shots of his own.

In a new interview with a local radio station out of Atlanta, the late Eddie Van Halen's son says he's been born into the family drama and feels like David's targeting him now since his dad is no longer alive ... and the guy still seems to have gripes he wants to get off his chest.

Back in January, David Lee Roth erupted on Wolfgang in a bizarre YouTube video, suggesting the only reason WVH was the Van Halen bassist was through nepotism, and accusing Wolfgang of complaining David wasn't paying him enough attention on stage.

DLR said, "This f***ing kid, he's complaining the entire tour like I'm not paying enough attention to him on stage. Like Santa Claus coming down the chimney and popping out on Christmas with nobody paying attention."

Wolfgang now says he's honored David thinks about him enough to make a YouTube video about him ... adding DLR is full of crap for suggesting he wrote Eddie's solos and came up with Eddie's famous Frankenstein guitar.

David also accused Wolfgang of trying to teach him a lesson by getting two of his female guests kicked out of a show at the Hollywood Bowl ... but Wolfgang says folks should take everything David says with a grain of salt.