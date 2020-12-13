Eddie Van Halen Cremated, Ashes to be Scattered in Ocean Off Malibu

Eddie Van Halen now has a final resting place, TMZ has learned ... the beautiful Pacific Ocean off the coast of Malibu.

The late rock star's body was cremated 22 days after he died ... this according to Eddie's death certificate obtained by TMZ. The ashes went to Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

Sources tell us, one of Eddie's final wishes was for the ashes to be strewn off the coast of his beloved town, and Wolfgang will almost certainly honor his dad's wishes.

TMZ broke the story ... Eddie died October 6 at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica following a long battle with cancer.

The death cert also reveals the immediate cause of death was stroke. He also suffered from other health ailments, including skin cancer on his head and neck.

The doc lists music as his occupation -- having been in the biz for 42 years, he certainly qualifies.